ONE ON ONE: Governor Chafee

Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee has been keeping a low profile ever since dropping out of the race for President in October of 2015.

"This was a great time to travel with my children, spend time with them,” said Chafee during a sit-down interview with ABC 6 News on Wednesday.

Governor Chafee tells us at this point he is trying to figure out what his next step will be.

"I've been in politics starting at the local level on the very bottom for 30 years. I've learned a lot at the state level, the federal level at the local level. I ran for President so we will see what happens,” said Chafee.

When asked about aspirations to again run for President, Chafee responded with this,"We will see. President Trump has just been elected for crying out loud."

He says he’s not ruling out anything right now, that includes a possible run for Governor.

Though he voted against President Trump, Governor Chafee is now coming to his aide.

"The media is giving him such a tough time,” said Chafee. "They've been so rough on him through the whole campaign. And, he's thin skinned and he's giving it back. I wish it was more civil of course. It's not my style."

Switching gears to Rhode Island, Governor Chafee did not have glowing words for his successor.

"She's been critical of my administration. So, what goes around comes around,” said Chafee.

Specifically, he is speaking out about the mess surrounding the state's new benefits system, UHIP. He says it was a huge mistake for Governor Raimondo to let so many workers go before the launch.

"You want to staff up any time you're rolling out a difficult new program. That's what we did during the implementation of Obamacare,” said Chafee.

On 38 Studios, Governor Chafee tells us he is quite pleased with the amount recouped through the settlements.

