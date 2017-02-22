Estranged wife of Blackstone man charged with murder: "He's a danger, he's not a stable man."

By Kirsten Glavin

BLACKSTONE, MA – For Rachel Armstrong, learning that her estranged husband Glenn Armstrong is now locked up in jail for murder, is a weight off her shoulders.

"It's a big relief… knowing that he's behind bars,” Armstrong told ABC6 News Wednesday afternoon. Glenn Armstrong was officially charged in the murder of his father on Tuesday.

Armstrong explained the two were together for three years and had three children together. But, she said, he turned violent.

"He's punched me, he's smacked me… he's put me up by my throat on the wall,” Armstrong said.

According to Rachel Armstrong, between Glenn Armstrong’s drug problem and a mental illness, she knew she had to get out. "He's a danger. He's not a stable man."

Glenn Armstrong had previously done time for threatening to kill President Clinton. It was a situation Rachel Armstrong said she didn't fully understand until she found the court papers. But even after leaving him, the trouble didn't stop.

"I had been woken up at 3 o’clock in the morning by State Police requesting his whereabouts, asking if I knew where he was. They told me he was wanted for questioning,” she explained.

Armstrong said she was contacted by State Police the night Glenn Armstrong’s father, Walter Armstrong, was found dead in his Summer Street home in Blackstone. Glenn Armstrong, the prime suspect, took off in a pickup truck and was found in New Jersey after running out of gas.

"I was flabbergasted at the fact that it was actually his father. But at the same time, I wasn't surprised because he's so off the handle,” said Rachel Armstrong.

Glenn Armstrong is being held in New Jersey on $300,000 bail, and continues to fight rendition to Massachusetts, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.