Seven Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Seven Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, F.L. - For the first time, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star, and these new worlds could hold life.              

NASA and the Belgian-led research team announced the news Wednesday.              

This cluster of planets is 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius.

They circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter.

Three planets are in the so-called habitable zone, where water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.             

Scientists say they need to study the atmospheres before determining whether these planets could support some type of life.            

Last spring, the University of Liege's Michael Gillon reported finding three planets around Trappist-1. Now the count is up to seven, and Gillon says there could be more.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.