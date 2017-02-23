Newport closer to banning single-use plastic bags - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Newport closer to banning single-use plastic bags

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

NEWPORT, R.I. - Newport city councilors have unanimously voted to approve an ordinance banning single-use plastic shopping bags in an effort to make the city more environment-friendly.

The 7-0 vote Wednesday came after a series of supporters of the ban addressed the council and no one voiced opposition.           

The Newport Daily News reports that an ordinance must pass on two separate votes at two separate council meetings. The council will hold a second vote on March 8.             

If approved, Newport would become the second municipality in Rhode Island to ban plastic bags.              

Councilman John Florez says the world produces 1 trillion plastic bags annually, and studies have shown that 90 percent of all marine birds and 35 percent of all fish have plastic in them.

Florez introduced the resolution.

