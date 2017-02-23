Police: Man poses as Uber driver, kidnaps and sexually assaults 15-year-old girl

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

Last Tuesday morning, a 15-year-old girl was walking down Elmwood Avenue on her way to school at The Providence Career and Technical Academy.

According to police that's when 36-year-old Francis Scott pulled up. “That male had told her that he was an Uber driver and offered her a ride."

She got in the car, but by the time she noticed Scott wasn't driving towards her school, it was too late.

"He ended up taking her behind the Blast gym on Adelaide Avenue...which is the old Stop and Shop."

Police say she tried to get out but he held her down and sexually assaulted her, then let her go.

Through several videos, police were able to pinpoint Scott's car and track it down to his address in Woonsocket.

He was arrested and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping.

Police say he does have a record, but none of his previous charges, to their knowledge, include sexual assault.

Police say Scott may have tried this with other women in that area, but they have not received any complaints yet.

© WLNE-TV 2017