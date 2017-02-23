Nurse, correction officers, attacked by inmate

By: News Staff

BRIDGEWATER, M.A. – A nurse and three correctional officers were assaulted by a patient at Bridgewater State Hospital on Tuesday, authorities say.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections spokesman Christopher Fallon, around 8:41 a.m., an unidentified patient charged a nurse from behind and punched her in the head.

The force of the punch was so strong the nurse fell to the ground. The patient then began to kick her.

Once officers responded to the scene, the nurse was able to flee, but the patient then began punching the officer in the face.

After a brief struggle with two other officers, the patient was restrained and escorted to the medical building for assessment.

Officials say the nurse sustained injuries to her head and knees.

She was transported to the emergency room at a local hospital.

All three responding correction officers were injured during the incident.

