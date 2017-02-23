COUNTDOWN TO OSCAR SUNDAY: A look at 4 movies filmed in RI in 2016

Jack Black, Robert Redford and Jason Segal were just a handful of the famous actors to pass through the Ocean State while filming a movie in 2016.

Redford and Segal star in the new Netflix film called The Discovery.

Scenes of the love story, set a year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, were filmed in Newport and in Providence.

In fact, some of the big name actors used the basement of the same building where our ABC 6 studio is located for wardrobe.

Over the summer, scenes from Jack Black's latest movie The Polka King were seen being filmed at several locations around Rhode Island including outside of the State House and outside Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston

The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival last month. It's a true story about a polka singer from Pennsylvania turned con–man.

Another flick shot here was Randy's Canvas, it's a fictional story tackling the issue of autism.

“When Sean sent me the script to Randy's canvas I read it all in one setting and I was in,” said Adam Carbone who plays the film’s lead. "It's something important that I need to do and do it right."

Carbone worked closely with The Autism Project in Rhode Island. We should also mention, he has deep ties to the state. He got as Associates degree from New England Tech.

And lastly, 2016 brought Walking Dead Director Julius Ramsay to Rhode Island for an independent film. It was initially titled The Revelers, but has since been re–named Midnighters.

Scenes for this film were shot in East Greenwich inside the American Legion Hall.

