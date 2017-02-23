Coast Guard investigates oil spill in New Bedford

By: The Associated Press

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. - The Coast Guard says about two drums worth of oil has been recovered after spilling from an unidentified source Thursday into New Bedford Harbor.

The Coast Guard and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection were called to the harbor after the oil was spotted pushing up against the docks and fishing vessels at Leonard's Wharf.

A private contractor was called in to clean up the spill.

Coast Guard officials say samples of the oil were taken along with samples from the bilges of several nearby fishing vessles to be sent to a laboratory for comparison.

