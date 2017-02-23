NY man busted in Pawtucket on numerous drugs charges

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – A New York man is facing multiple drugs charges after police seized large amounts of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Pawtucket Police say 33-year-old Baron Harris, of Brooklyn, New York was pulled over at the intersection of Pawtucket Ave and Waltham St, and subsequently arrested after the responding officer learned Harris was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Police say the arrest led to the seizure of 79.20 grams of cocaine, 255.60 grams of marijuana, 18.83 grams of heroin, $4244.00 in cash, various packaging and distribution materials, and stolen property from New York.

Harris will be charged with the following offenses:

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver heroin

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana

Manufacturing, possession and delivery of cocaine

Receiving stolen goods

Subsequent narcotics offense

Driving after suspension of license

Fugitive from justice (based on a New York arrest warrant)

