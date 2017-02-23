NY man busted in Pawtucket on numerous drugs charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

NY man busted in Pawtucket on numerous drugs charges

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of The Pawtucket Police Department. Courtesy of The Pawtucket Police Department.
Baron Harris. Courtesy of The Pawtucket Police Department. Baron Harris. Courtesy of The Pawtucket Police Department.

 By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – A New York man is facing multiple drugs charges after police seized large amounts of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Pawtucket Police say 33-year-old Baron Harris, of Brooklyn, New York was pulled over at the intersection of Pawtucket Ave and Waltham St, and subsequently arrested after the responding officer learned Harris was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Police say the arrest led to the seizure of 79.20 grams of cocaine, 255.60 grams of marijuana, 18.83 grams of heroin, $4244.00 in cash, various packaging and distribution materials, and stolen property from New York.

Harris will be charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession with intent to deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to deliver heroin
  • Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
  • Manufacturing, possession and delivery of cocaine
  • Receiving stolen goods
  • Subsequent narcotics offense
  • Driving after suspension of license
  • Fugitive from justice (based on a New York arrest warrant)

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

