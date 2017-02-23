Transgender Rights: Local LGBTQ community fearful of what's to come

Outrage is brewing across the country and here in Rhode Island following the reversal of Obama era protections enabling transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

"It's just very alarming and I feel like if this is the beginning what is to come,” said Pawtucket mom Michelle Rini.

Rini’s 16-year-old daughter Hannah is transgender. She says she's having a hard time making sense of why President Trump feels the need to do this.

"You're targeting a group of vulnerable people and singling them out for something that's not even an issue. And, you're scaring people into thinking there's an issue that's not there,” said Rini.

Rini is not the only one fearful of what's to come, Aaron Shapiro, a gay Brown University Medical Student.. thinks the implications of this move could be massive.

"I am genuinely concerned that we have the potential to see an uptick in the rate of child suicide. Transgender kids dying by suicide as a direct affect of this man's actions,” said Shapiro.

The Trump administration says the previously implemented guidance was rushed through and among other things, didn't follow the law.

"It's a state's rights issue and that's entirely he believes that if a state wants to pass a law or rule or an organization wants to pass something in compliance with the state well then that's their right,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Here in Rhode Island, transgender students are protected under state law meaning the reversal won't bring much change.

"We believe very strongly and it's in our laws that all students need to be able to attend school in a way that they feel safe and protected so they can learn and they can grow,” said Ken Wagner the RI Education Commissioner.

As for Rini, she tells us she feels fortunate to live in a state that already has laws on the book. But, with the future uncertain she has a message for the President.

"I would just encourage him to spend time with transgender people and really make this personal. Get to know people and recognize that this is not a threat. There's no threat to children,” said Rini.



