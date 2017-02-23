Pawtucket Police searching for breaking and entering suspect

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – The Pawtucket Police are seeking the public’s help on Wednesday to help locate and identify a man wanted for breaking and entering.

The suspect police are searching for broke into a studio apartment on Main Street around 11:10 a.m., on Friday, February 17th, 2017.

Police say the suspect is a black male; appearing to be about 16-22 years of age.

He was last seen on surveillance video wearing jeans and a gray/blue puffy-type jacket.

This is the second time the victim has dealt with a break-in.

If anyone has any information about a possible identification and location of the suspect is encouraged to call The Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.

