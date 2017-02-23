One person ejected after serious crash in Central Falls - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

One person ejected after serious crash in Central Falls

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — A woman is in the Hospital Friday morning after she was ejected from her car Thursday evening.

Police and crews responded to the intersection of Hunt Street and Madeira Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a serious accident.

The 28-year-female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath her car.

Emergency responders were able to rescue her within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene.

Residents tell ABC6 News that accidents continue to be a problem in that stretch of the road.

“I suggest the city install some kind of slow down sign or a flashing light which has been talked about in the past but nothing was done about it. It might prevent some of these accidents from happening in the future,” said Wilson Bustos; neighbor.

Electrical crews were also out last night fixing the damaged pole.

At this time, there is no update on the extent of the driver’s injuries or her current condition.

