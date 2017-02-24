Lasell Knocks Off Johnson & Wales In GNAC Semifinals

Johnson & Wales University Press Release

Wildcats Lose GNAC Semifinal 68-61 to Lasell

PROVIDENCE, RI. – A late run down the stretch pushed visiting Lasell College past the Johnson & Wales University men’s basketball team on Thursday. The Lasers defeated the Wildcats, 68-61, in the semifinals of the GNAC Tournament.

Records:

Lasell: 19-8

Johnson & Wales: 15-12



Statistical Leaders:

Anthony Jernigan (JWU): 26 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

John Powell (LC): 22 points, 9 rebounds

Yordan Villalon (LC) 14 points, 18 rebounds

Of Note:

Michael Kiser (Pike Road, Ala.) made a free throw to give the Wildcats a 61-59 lead with 1:58 to play, but that would be the last points of the game for the Wildcats. Lasell – who had missed its first 20 3-pointers – got back-to-back threes from Tim Blair to swing the lead in the Lasers’ favor, 65-61.

Leading all scorers with 26 points was JWU’s Anthony Jernigan (East Hartford, Conn.) to go along with nine rebounds and five assists. Elijah Lewis (Bridgeport, Conn.) was next with eight points and six boards.

The Lasers had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures. John Powell tossed in 22 points followed by Blair with 20. Yordan Villalon produced a 14 point, 18-rebound double-double.

Lasell had a decided 52-35 advantage on the boards which led to 42 points in the paint and 18 second-chance points. Almost half of the Wildcats’ baskets came from behind the arc as they were 7-22 from 3-point range, but 18-58 overall.

Most of the roster is back in 2017-18 for head coach Jamie Benton, but he’ll have to replace seniors Kiser and Jernigan, who was second in the GNAC at 22.3 points per game.