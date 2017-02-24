LaSalette nuns voice safety concerns

By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Three nuns at the LaSalette Shrine are forced to cross a busy intersection to get from their home to the shrine after the Attleboro City Council voted down their request for a crosswalk.

The sisters have lived at the Shrine’s Monastery for seven years, but next month, they are relocating to a new home across the street.

The nuns requested a crosswalk, but the council denied their request in a 6 to 4 vote.

One councilor says the road does not meet federal guidelines for a crosswalk.

“It actually puts the pedestrians that would utilize that crosswalk in more danger as opposed to providing them a safe passage,” said Heather Porreca.

“In the evening sometimes we will go home and it will be dark and we don't have the light there, so that's my fear,” said Sister Theresa Hkawn Htoi Karend.

The City Council president says they could possibly put a lighted sign on the road in the future.

