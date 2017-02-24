LaSalette nuns voice safety concerns - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

LaSalette nuns voice safety concerns

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Three nuns at the LaSalette Shrine are forced to cross a busy intersection to get from their home to the shrine after the Attleboro City Council voted down their request for a crosswalk.

The sisters have lived at the Shrine’s Monastery for seven years, but next month, they are relocating to a new home across the street.

The nuns requested a crosswalk, but the council denied their request in a 6 to 4 vote.

One councilor says the road does not meet federal guidelines for a crosswalk.

“It actually puts the pedestrians that would utilize that crosswalk in more danger as opposed to providing them a safe passage,” said Heather Porreca.

“In the evening sometimes we will go home and it will be dark and we don't have the light there, so that's my fear,” said Sister Theresa Hkawn Htoi Karend.

The City Council president says they could possibly put a lighted sign on the road in the future.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.