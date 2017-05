By: News Staff

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Aylin Sofia Hernandez of Bridgeport has been found.

The Connecticut State Police issued the amber alert for the 6-year-old girl Friday morning.

Officials were searching for a grey Hyundai Elantra that was being driven by her father Oscar Hernandez. They were found just outside Altoona Pennsylvania.

Oscar Hernandez is in custody.

