White House marijuana enforcement changes

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal government will be stepping up on marijuana law enforcement that could impact recreational use in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is one of 8 states that legalized the drug for recreational purposes.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says federal legalization of the drug was intended for medical use and not recreational.

Spicer says the federal government will greater enforce the laws when they conflict with state’s allowing for recreational pot.

“There is a big difference between the medical use which Congress has through an appropriations rider in 2014 made very clear what the intent, what their intent was, in terms of how the Department of Justice would handle that issue. That’s very different than the recreational use, which was something the Department of Justice I think will be further looking into,” said Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

This is a reversal from the Obama Administration’s stance.

The former president outlined in a memo the government would not interfere with states legalizing recreational pot.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017