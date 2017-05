By: News Staff

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — The dedication ceremony for the memorial park has been scheduled.

The Station Nightclub Memorial Foundation announced Thursday night that the ceremony will take place on May 21st of 2017.

The park will honor the 100 people killed in the deadly nightclub fire 14 years ago.

A memorial service was held Monday in commemoration of the tragedy.

