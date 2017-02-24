RI settles with the ACLU over the UHIP system issues

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island has settled with the ACLU after the organization sued the state following the botched UHIP rollout.

The settlement involves Snap Food Stamp benefits, which is just one program in the UHIP system.

Thousands of Rhode Islanders have filed Food Stamp applications since August and they have not been processed and the director of the ACLU tells ABC6 News the settlement outlines specific deadlines for the Department of Human Services to meet.

To name a few of the terms in the very detailed 14-page settlement, the state will process regular Food Stamp applications within 30 days of the date of application.

Also, the deadlines have been established starting with the month of April.

By then, the state must have an 80% processing rate and that percentage increases each month.

In addition, once the court approves this settlement, the state must notify every person who has applied for SNAP benefits since august of last year to make sure they have everything they need.

“I don’t think there’s any question of good faith on everybody’s part in trying to resolve this. The question now is whether the state is going to put its feet down, get to work and make sure it complies with all the deadlines that are in this agreement,” said Steve Brown.

It is important to note that the lawsuit brought forth by the ACLU and in turn this settlement only address SNAP benefits.

Brown did say he hopes by improving this particular part of the system, the other programs will improve as well.

