Man accused of stalking is held without bail

A former auxiliary cop faced a judge today for a dangerousness hearing. He’s accused of stalking at least 7 women including one from Providence and two from North Attleboro.



Prosecutors say 37-year-old Domingo Spinney allegedly stalked women, slashed their tires, and tossed bricks through their windows.

Outside of court Spinney’s attorney said there is a lack of evidence against his client.

Among his alleged victims there are two women from North Attleboro and one from Providence.



Police say Spinney used the dating website ‘Plenty of Fish’ to find his victims. They said he posted a fake photo using the name FootballzDan.



The women met Spinney at various pubs and restaurants throughout Massachusetts. After getting their phone number he allegedly began to stalk the women and calling them with a device that distorted his voice.



Police say they linked Spinney to the crimes through video surveillance and credit card information.



This is not the first time Spinney has been in trouble with the law. In 2012 he faced vandalism charges in a similar type incident but those charges were dropped.



The judge ordered spinney held without bail. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for late next month.



