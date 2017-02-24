Man arrested for drunk driving with toddler in backseat

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – A Providence man has been arrested and charged with drunk driving with a toddler in his car on Thursday.

Rhode Island State Police say troopers stopped 41-year-old Jorge D. Mendes, of Concord Street, around 12:10 p.m., for a seatbelt violation.

Suspecting the driver was under the influence of alcohol, Breathalyzer tests were performed, showing Mendes’ blood-alcohol levels were .247 and .237; three times above the legal limit of .08.

Mendes has been charged with the following offenses:

Driving under the influence while transporting a child under 12 years old.

Driving with an expired license.

He was released after arraignment, pending further court action.

The 2-year-old boy was identified as Mendes’ nephew.

Rhode Island State Police Captain John Allen says the young boy was not harmed, and was in a car seat in the back of the car at the time of the traffic stop.

Captain Allen said the toddler’s mother was contacted, and he was released to his custody.

