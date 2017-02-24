Man arrested for drunk driving with toddler in backseat - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man arrested for drunk driving with toddler in backseat

Posted: Updated:
Jorge D. Mendes. Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police. Jorge D. Mendes. Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – A Providence man has been arrested and charged with drunk driving with a toddler in his car on Thursday.

Rhode Island State Police say troopers stopped 41-year-old Jorge D. Mendes, of Concord Street, around 12:10 p.m., for a seatbelt violation.

Suspecting the driver was under the influence of alcohol, Breathalyzer tests were performed, showing Mendes’ blood-alcohol levels were .247 and .237; three times above the legal limit of .08.

Mendes has been charged with the following offenses:

  • Driving under the influence while transporting a child under 12 years old.
  • Driving with an expired license.

He was released after arraignment, pending further court action.

The 2-year-old boy was identified as Mendes’ nephew.

Rhode Island State Police Captain John Allen says the young boy was not harmed, and was in a car seat in the back of the car at the time of the traffic stop.

Captain Allen said the toddler’s mother was contacted, and he was released to his custody.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.