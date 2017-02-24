House Speaker: Governor "tone deaf" on car taxes - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

House Speaker: Governor "tone deaf" on car taxes

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com 

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is calling Gov. Gina Raimondo "tone deaf'' for not supporting his plan to eliminate car taxes.              

Mattiello made the comments on Twitter on Friday afternoon, widening a gulf between the two powerful Democrats on their competing legislative priorities.              

The Cranston legislator also called Raimondo's proposal to provide two years of free tuition at the state's public colleges "unsustainable and fiscally irresponsible.''              

Mattiello has pledged to fulfill a campaign promise to phase out municipal car taxes after narrowly winning re-election against a GOP challenger in November.             

Raimondo has her own plan to reduce car taxes, but she's questioned whether the state can afford to eliminate them.              

Mattiello spokesman Larry Berman says the Twitter comments were in response to statements by Raimondo aides discrediting Mattiello's approach.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.