Three indicted in connection to Halloween shooting

By: The Associated Press

PAWTUCKET, R.I.- A grand jury in Rhode Island has indicted three people in connection with a fatal shooting last Halloween.

State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's office said Friday that 32-year-old Julio Cano and 26-year-old Trearra Hudgen will now face murder and related charges.

A third suspect, 34-year-old Juscelina DaSilva, has been charged for her role in trying to conceal the killing.

The three will be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on March 14. Their lawyers didn't immediately comment.

DaSilva was arrested in Providence, Cano in Framingham, Massachusetts and Hudgen in Hartford, Connecticut last November.

The arrests stemmed from the killing of 29-year-old Matthew Reverdes in Pawtucket on Oct. 31.

The Providence Journal reports Hudgen and Cano robbed and shot Reverdes in his apartment in an apparent drug dispute. He died at the hospital.

