Pilgrim High student attacked on bus, two juveniles charged

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

Kathy Farrell Cote describes what she calls the worst phone call of her life: "The Vice Principal called me...and told me my daughter was brutally attacked on the bus...she was covered in blood."

According to a police report, her 17-year-old daughter had just sat down on the bus to go home from Pilgrim High School last week when two sisters got on - even though it wasn't their bus - and walked towards her.

"She climbed over the seats and started punching my daughter repeatedly in the head."

Cote says her daughter was bloodied and bruised…and had to be monitored for a concussion.

Before the attack, the police report says words were exchanged amongst the girls earlier that day.

One sister admitted to officers that she started punching the girl for talking about her younger sister.

The sisters, ages 15 and 17, were charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

According to Cote, the principal gave them a 10-day suspension. But she says she fears for her daughter unless the girls are expelled.

"She was jumped and there was absolutely no reason for it."

School Committee member Karen Bachus can't comment specifically on this case but says over the past year many parents have been reaching out to her, concerned about the safety and health of their own kids.

"The Warwick Public Schools population is dropping precipitously. "

But she says administration has stopped notifying the committee of these types of incidents, making it hard for her to help worried parents.

"When we don't know and we get calls out of the blue...it’s very damaging."

Cote said a couple of days after the incident the administration told her they would look further into this case.

ABC6 News has been trying to get in touch with the school department for the past week for comment but has yet to hear back.

