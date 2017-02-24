2nd suspect arrested in gruesome Peabody double killing - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

2nd suspect arrested in gruesome Peabody double killing

Wes Doughty. Wes Doughty.

By: The Associated Press

PEABODY, M.A. - The second suspect in a gruesome killing of two people in Massachusetts has been captured in South Carolina.        

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's Office said 39-year-old Wes Doughty (DOW'-dee) was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Spartanburg. No further details were immediately available.        

Doughty had been wanted in last weekend's slaying of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O'Connor, whose bodies were found in a cluttered Peabody home. The scene was so grisly that at first police could not tell how many victims there were.      

Police chasing Doughty said he was likely responsible for a carjacking in Middleton Wednesday. The victim escaped in Boston and police warned Doughty was considered armed and dangerous.        

Another suspect, 45-year-old Michael Hebb, has been held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder charges.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

