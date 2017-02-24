TWITTER RANT: Speaker Mattiello lashes out at Gov. Raimondo - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

TWITTER RANT: Speaker Mattiello lashes out at Gov. Raimondo

By: Samantha Fenlon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Tweets were flying after House Speaker Nick Mattiello took to the social media website on Friday to lash out against Governor Gina Raimondo.

The Speaker sent out a burst of four tweets, the first addressing his number one priority, the car tax.

He began by saying, “I have heard from the citizens of the state and I understand they want the burdensome car tax eliminated. The Governor is tone deaf on this issue and should start listening to the people of Rhode Island."

For a little background, the Speaker wants to phase out the car tax entirely over the next five years, and the Governor has proposed a plan to reduce the tax by 30 percent next year, by changing the way cars are valued.

Larry Berman, the spokesman for the Speaker, said the tweets came after the Governor’s press staff were touting her car tax relief plan to local papers.

Berman says the Speaker feels that effort is undermining his plan to get rid of the tax entirely.

Friday's rant did not stop with the car tax. Speaker Mattiello also took aim at the Governor's plan to offer two free years of tuition for Rhode Islander's at public colleges in the state.

He wrote, "What is truly unsustainable and fiscally irresponsible is her plan to make us the only state in the nation to give away 'free' taxpayer–funded college tuition."

Those harsh words were met with a quick response from Raimondo's staffers. Senior Adviser to the Governor David Cruise tweeted: "The Governor's car tax plan is sustainable and doesn't repeat past mistakes."

Raimondo's Communications Director Mike Raia also weighed in. He tweeted: "90 percent of RI high school students want to go to college. Only 65 percent do. Biggest reason they don't? Cost."

Raia issued this statement on behalf of the Governor: “Governor Raimondo is standing up for middle class families. Her car tax relief will put money back into Rhode Islanders’ pockets and her college proposal will make college a possibility for all Rhode Island students. The truth is, 70 percent of jobs coming to Rhode Island require a degree past high school and Governor Raimondo wants those jobs to be filled by Rhode Islanders. Governor Raimondo ran for office so that Rhode Island could be a leader and she’ll work with anyone who is willing to help propel Rhode Island forward.”

