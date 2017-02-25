Kuraly, O'Gara Score To Lead P-Bruins Past Sound Tigers

Providence Bruins Press Release

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Friday night 2-1 in the opener of a home-and-home series between the clubs. The P-Bruins got goals from Sean Kuraly and Rob O’Gara while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes.

After 73 shots without a goal on net minder Jaroslav Halak coming into play, Providence finally got to him for the first goal of the evening. Tommy Cross sent a pass to the opposing blue line to lead Kuraly into the offensive zone. He drove to the net and sent a wrist shot to the top left corner of the net for his 11th goal of the season. The P-Bruins dominated the period offensively, spending a majority of time in the attacking zone and registering 23 shots on net compared to Bridgeport’s seven. Still, this led to only one goal on the board as they entered the break up 1-0.

Bridgeport quickly tied the score in the second period while on the power play. Just 53 seconds into the period, Tanner Fritz put a shot on net that McIntyre couldn’t squeeze despite making the initial save. Andrew Rowe jumped on the rebound in the crease and scored to tie the score 1-1. The P-Bruins regained the lead halfway through the period on a ridiculous move from O’Gara. He took a drop-off pass from Jordan Szwarz and deked his defender with a curl move. All alone on the left side, a wrist shot got by Halak for O’Gara’s third goal of the year and Providence took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

The third period was a hard hitting battle between the clubs with Providence playing conservative offense hockey to protect their late lead. The Sound Tigers were able to create some pressure on McIntyre and played with desperation, but nothing could find the back of the net for them. Providence went on to the 2-1 victory, jumping into the third place in the Eastern Conference over Bridgeport.

McIntyre stopped 29 of 30 shots while Halak stopped 37 of 39. Providence was 0-1 on the power play and 2-3on the penalty kill. The teams meet again tomorrow in Bridgeport at 7:05pm before Providence closes out the weekend at home against Springfield at 3:05pm.