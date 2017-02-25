DeRozan Scores Career-High 43 Points, Raptors Beat Celtics - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

DeRozan Scores Career-High 43 Points, Raptors Beat Celtics

By PAUL ATTFIELD
Associated Press

       TORONTO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan scored a career-high 43 points and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 on Friday night.

        DeRozan shot 15 of 28 from the floor as he surpassed his 42-point effort against the Houston Rockets on March 30, 2015, helping the Raptors overcome the absence of fellow All-Star Kyle Lowry. Lowry sat out with a right wrist injury.

        Serge Ibaka, acquired by trade from the Orlando Magic last week, scored 15 points in his debut, while fellow newcomer P.J. Tucker, picked up from the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, had a game-high 10 rebounds and nine points in his first game for his new team.

        Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points for Boston, which also got 19 points each from Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart.  

