Rally organized in RI to protest Affordable Care Act repeal

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Members of Rhode Island's congressional delegation are rallying against Republicans’ promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

The office of U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says Whitehouse, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin plan to join in a rally Saturday at Rhode Island College in Providence.

The Democrats say they want to speak out against the dismantling of America's health care system. Similar protests are being held around the country.

U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Bernie Sanders called on their fellow senators to lead rallies to tell Republican President Donald Trump not to repeal the sweeping health care law.

On Friday, Trump reiterated his promise to repeal and replace it.

Congress is preparing to start taking votes on health legislation.

