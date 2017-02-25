Police investigate early morning shooting

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the corner of South Water Street and James Street, outside the Mile and a Quarter restaurants early Saturday morning.

Providence police reported to the scene around 2:30 a.m. They say two men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One man was shot in the leg.

According to officials, both victims know the shooter, but they are being uncooperative with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

