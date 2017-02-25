Future film stars get their start right here in Rhode Island

By Alana Cerrone

It's lights! Camera! Action!

Nope...not the making of an independent film...it's just another school day for students at the Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts in Providence.

By the time they graduate, these students will have made documentaries, short films, and dozens of other productions.

But before they can get behind the camera, they put their big ideas on paper.

"This is just a storyboard where I broke down everything…what's gonna happen in my trailer."

Their inspiration? A mix of real life, and Hollywood.

"Whenever I watch a movie I'm like ‘ooh what if I added this or that to a shot’. Maybe it could make the movie better or worse I don't know."

Then we caught up with some students at Beacon Charter High School for the Arts and got a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of their senior projects.

"It's a lot of pre-production its like all the work that we do before we actually start filming."

Some Beacon Film students even get to see their films hit the big screen at the Rhode Island International Film Festival.

