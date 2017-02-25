J.R. Hobbie Ties Bears Three Point Record But Brown Bounced by Harvard

Brown news release...

Boston, MA - Bears’ senior guard JR Hobbie (Spring Lake, NJ) connected on his 249th career 3-point basket, tying the all-time Brown record, but Siyani Chambers scored a game high 19 points for Harvard (18-7, 10-2 Ivy) to lead the Crimson to a 77-58 win over the Bears (12-16, 3-9 Ivy) Saturday evening a Lavietes Pavilion.

Hobbie scored eight points and tied the all-time Brown 3-point record held by Sean McGonagill from 2010-14. Hobbie’s milestone came at 1:49 of the opening half.

Freshman Joshua Howard (Charlotte, NC) battled inside against the Crimson front line and paced the Bears with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.

Brown senior Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) also finished in double figures, scoring 11 points and pulling down five rebounds. Sophomore Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Bears.

Chambers connected on 7-of-9 field goals, including 3-of-3 shots from behind the 3-point arc, and handed out five assists. Seth Towns also scored in double figures for the Crimson with 16 points, while Zena Edosomwan pulled down a game high eight rebounds.

Overall, Harvard out-rebounded the Bears by a 42-31 margin.

Brown trailed, 28-21, with 6:36 left in the opening half after 3-point basket by Spieth.

Chambers scored 10 points in a 14-2 Harvard run that gave the Crimson a 42-23 lead, capped off by a dunk by Chris Lewis with 2:37 left in the half.

Harvard led by as many as 20 points in the half, 48-28, before Hobbie converted two free throws at with one second remaining to cut the Crimson lead to 48-30 at intermission.

Brown got as close as 17 points in the second half, 61-44, with 10:39 left on a Spieth layup. Harvard pulled away from that point to lead by as many as 30 points, 75-47, on two free throws by Towns with 6:37 left on the clock.

Brown wraps-up its season at home next week, hosting Columbia on Friday, March 3 at 7:00 pm, and Cornell on Saturday, March 4 at 6:00 pm. The Bears will host their annual Alumni Game on Saturday at 2:00pm, followed by a reception at 4:30pm.