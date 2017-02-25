URI Rams Stop V-C-U's Nine-Game Win Streak for Huge Win at Ryan - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

URI Rams Stop V-C-U's Nine-Game Win Streak for Huge Win at Ryan Center

KINGSTON, R.I. -- (AP) Jared Terrell scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and Rhode Island snapped Virginia Commonwealth's nine-game win streak, 69-59 on Saturday.

Rhode Island (19-9, 11-5) is now tied with Richmond for third place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The loss drops VCU (23-6, 13-3) into second, a game behind No. 1 Dayton. Those two teams face each other Wednesday.

Hassan Martin added 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and Jarvis Garrett had 12 points.

Both teams averaged 35 percent shooting from the floor but Rhode Island had an edge (79-67 percent) from the foul line. The Rams outrebounded VCU 48-31.

Rhode Island trailed by a point at the break but opened the second half on an 18-4 run capped by back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers -- two by Terrell and one by E.C. Matthews -- to take a 51-38 advantage with 14:23 to play. The Rams led the rest of the way.

Jonathan Williams scored 14 points for VCU.

