PC Friars Hold Off Marquette to Move into Three-Way Tie With Golden Eagles and Seton Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - (AP) Rodney Bullock scored 20 points and Providence rallied from 12 points down with 7:20 left to beat Marquette 72-69 on Saturday.)

The game was crucial for both schools' NCAA Tournament prospects, as both entered the day on the bubble. The Friars' win moves them into a three-way tie with Marquette and Seton Hall at 8-8 in Big East play.

Providence trailed 64-52 with 7:20 left but rallied with a 14-1 run to take 66-65 lead after a Bullock layup with 1:34 left. The lead changed hands three times over the next 43 seconds before Bullock hit a layup which finally gave the Friars the lead for good.

Kyron Cartwright scored 16 points and added eight assists for Providence (18-11, 8-8).

Markus Howard led Marquette (17-11, 8-8) with 24 points. Katin Reinhardt finished with 12.

Both teams finished with identical 25-for-52 shooting days.