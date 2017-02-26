P-Bruins Sweep Home-and-Home Series Against Bridgeport

P-Bruins news release...

Bridgeport, CT – The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Saturday night 4-3 to sweep the home-and-home series between the clubs. The P-Bruins got goals from Chris Porter, Jake DeBrusk, Jordan Szwarz and Tommy Cross while Malcolm Subban earned the start between the pipes.

Providence opened the scoring just 3:55 into the first period thanks to Porter’s third goal of the season. Rob O’Gara put a slap shot from the left point on net that Eamon McAdam initially saved, but he couldn’t corral the puck in the crease. Porter fought for the puck and slipped it by McAdam to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. That lead became 2-0 at 12:55 when DeBrusk capitalized on a power play opportunity by sending a wrist-shot from the left dot to the top right corner of the net for his 12th goal of the season. Cross and Austin Czarnik picked up assists on the play as Providence took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Bridgeport flipped the script on the P-Bruins by scoring twice in the second period to tie the score at two. The first came just 3:23 into the period while on the power play on a puck that was deflected past Subban. Ryan Pulock put a slap shot towards the goal that Tanner Fritz got a piece of skating across the net. The second came from a tough angle as Josh Ho-Sang skated to the right goal line and put a shot on Subban that somehow got though for his 10th goal of the season. The teams headed back to the locker room knotted at 2-2.

The Sound Tigers took their first lead of the game at 5:40 on a goal from Michael Dal Colle, but the P-Bruins would stop all of their momentum right there. They tied the game again 3-3 at 10:22 when Szwarz tallied his 14th goal of the season. Similar to their first goal, O’Gara’s slapper couldn’t be corralled and Szwarz cleaned up the mess in the crease. Szwarz wasn’t done creating offense, setting up Cross for the game winning goal just 15 second later. A cross-ice pass found the P-Bruins’ captain, and Cross sent a wrist shot by McAdam to give Providence a 4-3 win.

Subban stopped 34 of 37 shots while McAdam stopped 20 of 24. Providence was 1-4 on the power play and 3-4 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their three game weekend tomorrow afternoon with a 3:05pm faceoff against the Springfield Thunderbirds.