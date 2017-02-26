Brown Lacrosse Stunned by Visiting Stony Brook

Brown news release...

Providence, R.I. - The #9/10 Brown men’s lacrosse team (1-1) was unable to rally from an 8-0 first quarter deficit, falling to Stony Brook by a 25-17 margin Saturday afternoon in a high scoring match-up at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

Stony Book (3-0) controlled the pace of the game and wouldn’t allow Brown’s fast-paced offense to get into gear. The Seawolves, who played deliberately at the outset and worn down the Brown defense, out-shot the Bears, 66-38, including 36 shots on goal, and held a 44-38 advantage in ground balls. The 66 shots by Stony Brook were more than their first two games combined.

“Hats off to Stony Brook, who made plays and answered everything we threw at them,” said Brown head coach Mike Daly. “We have to get over this game quickly and I have to do a better job preparing our team.”

Senior First Team All-American and Tewaaraton Award winner Dylan Molloy (Setauket, NY) paced the Bears with six points, scoring four goals and handing out two assists. Sophomore Michael Panepinto (Needham, MA) and freshman Jack Kniffin (Darien, CT) scored three goals each for the Bears, with Kniffin adding two assists. Junior face-off specialist Ted Ottens (Wilton, CT) scored two goals for Brown.

The Bears utilized two goalies in the game with freshman starter Phil Goss (San Francisco, CA) making seven saves, while allowing 16 goals, and senior Peter Scott (mercer Island, WA) registering five saves with nine goals allowed. Ottens took all 45 face-offs, winning 26.

For Stony Brook, Brandon Maciehewski made five saves, while allowing all 17 goals.

Cory Vanginhoven dominated the offensive end for the Seawolves with seven goals and an assist. Jeff Reh had four goals for Stony Brook, while Alex Corpolongo, Ryan Bitzer and Tom Haun added three goals each.

Stony Book stunned the Bears in the opening quarter, opening up an 8-0 lead by winning 7-of-9 face-offs and holding possession in Brown’s offensive zone for nearly 14 minutes. Vanginhoven’s three first quarter goals paced the Seawolves.

Brown came out in the second quarter firing on all cylinders, first with a goal by Molloy, followed by sophomore Carson Song (Charlotte, NC) and Jack Kniffin, to trail, 8-3, at the 8:01 mark.

The Seawolves built their lead back up to six goals, 10-4, on another Vanginhoven goal. The Bears responded with goals by freshman Luke McCaleb (Chevy Chase, MD) and sophomore Stephen Hudak (Rydal, PA) with just 12 seconds remaining to trail at the half, 10-6.

Four goals were scored in the opening 1:24 of the second half, three by Brown and one by Stony Brook. Senior AJ Lucchese (Sudbury, MA) and Ottens scored first for Brown, followed by a goal by Stony Brook’s Jay Lindsay for a 11-8 Seawolves lead. Molloy’s goal at 13:36 of the third quarter drew the Bears to within two goals, 11-9.

That’s when Stony Brook took charge of the game, outscoring the Bears, 8-2, for the remainder of the quarter to take control of the game once again, 19-11 after three quarters.

Brown fell behind by as many as nine goals in the fourth quarter, 20-11, on a Corpolongo goal with 12:46 remaining in the game.

The Bears will look to rebound next week, traveling to Piscataway, New Jersey to battle Rutgers on Saturday, March 4. Face-off is 2:30 pmVisiting