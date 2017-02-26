18 displaced after fire damages apartment building - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

18 displaced after fire damages apartment building

Posted: Updated:

news@abc6.com

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) _ A fire in a Rhode Island apartment building has left more than a dozen people displaced from their homes.

Firefighters were called to the three-story building on Mineral Spring Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday. Crews from the Pawtucket Fire Department and two nearby departments were able to put out the blaze.

Officials say 18 people have been displaced from the building. No one was reported injured in the fire.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No other details were immediately released.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV / ABC6

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.