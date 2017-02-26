5 families without a home after fire in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

5 families without a home after fire in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

8 adults and 3 children were forced out of their home Saturday night after flames tore through the third floor.

A neighbor tells ABC6 he saw the flames before fire crews even got there. But within minutes, he says about a dozen trucks showed up. His downstairs neighbor, an off-duty firefighter, ran to help as well.

The windows on the top floor of the home at the corner of Academy Avenue and Molloy St. were blown out, and a hole was cut through the roof near the chimney.

Providence Fire had to call 4 ladder trucks to the scene.

No word on how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

(C) WLNE-TV 2017

