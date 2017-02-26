P-Bruins Blank Thunderbirds for Fourth Straight Victory

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon 3-0 to wrap up their month of February games. The P-Bruins got goals from Joe Morrow, Matt Grzelcyk and Colton Hargrove while Zane McIntyre earned the start between the pipes.

Providence had chances in the opening period, but failed to capitalize on an early power play and breakaway chance as the first 20 minutes were scoreless. The P-Bruins finally broke the scoreless tie 15:11 into the second period thanks to Morrow. Skating at the right point, he sent a wrist shot by a screened Reto Berra top left corner for his first AHL goal of the season. Tommy Cross and Colby Cave picked up assists on the play as Providence entered the second intermission up 1-0.

Some breathing room was obtained at 9:38 in the final period when Grzelcyk sent a slap shot from the point by everyone and in for his third goal of the season. Austin Czarnik and Peter Mueller picked up helpers as Providence went up 2-0. Hargrove put the final nail in the coffin at 15:55, fighting in front of the net for the puck before depositing his 6th goal of the season. McIntyre did the rest, picking up his first career shutout as the P-Bruins won 3-0

McIntyre stopped all 25 shots he faced while Berra stopped 39 of 42. Providence was 1-6 on the power play and 1-1 on the penalty kill. Providence is off until Friday when they will start the month of March with a 7:05pm faceoff at the Dunk against Albany.