Providence police investigating triple stabbing

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Authorities are investigating after three people were stabbed in Providence.

Police arrived at a Charles Street parking lot near a fast food restaurant around 2 a.m. Sunday and found a group of people fighting. One man was found lying down with a stab wound to his chest and two other men were found nearby with stab wounds.

All three men were taken to a hospital. Police said the injuries are serious but the men are in stable condition. Their names were not released.

Providence police are investigating and say no arrests have been made.

