Rhode Island Senate to talk about Amtrak bypass proposal - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island Senate to talk about Amtrak bypass proposal

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island state senators are holding a meeting to talk about the proposed new Amtrak line that would speed up rail travel between Boston and New York City by creating a bypass through parts of southern New England.

The proposal that would straighten the route through coastal eastern Connecticut and southwest Rhode Island has met with opposition from several towns and the state legislators and members of Congress who represent them.

It's part of broader changes being considered for Amtrak's Boston-to-Washington Northeast Corridor over the coming decades.

Doug Gascon, a deputy director of governmental affairs at the Federal Railroad Administration, will present his agency's recommendations to a state Senate finance committee on Tuesday at the Rhode Island State House.

It's a public meeting but senators won't be taking public comments.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.