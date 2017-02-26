Celts Beat Pistons Behind Jaylen Brown's late 3-Pointer - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Celts Beat Pistons Behind Jaylen Brown's late 3-Pointer

By NOAH TRISTER=
AP Sports Writer=
       AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) _ Jaylen Brown sank a 3-pointer from the right corner while being fouled with 37.6 seconds remaining, part of a five-point possession for Boston that lifted the Celtics to a 104-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.


        The Celtics were down 96-95 when Brown connected while being fouled by Marcus Morris. Brown missed the ensuing free throw, but Detroit couldn't come up with the rebound, and Tobias Harris was called for a loose-ball foul. Marcus Smart added two free throws to put Boston up 100-96.


        Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 33 points. Andre Drummond had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Pistons, but he went 1 of 11 on free throws and was taken out for some key possessions toward the end to prevent Boston from fouling him.

