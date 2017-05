By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An awkward moment at Sunday night’s Oscars.

The producers of “La La Land” were nearly done with their acceptance speeches for best picture when “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz returned to the microphone and said it was “Moonlight” that had actually won best picture.

Horowitz insisted it was “not a joke” and even held up the card showing that “Moonlight” was the true winner.

