Warwick police investigating two separate car accidents; 1 dead

WARWICK, R.I. — Warwick fire and police responded to two separate car accidents Sunday night.

Both of those accidents involved allegedly intoxicated drivers.

Crews first responded to the area of 982 Warwick Avenue around 8:40 Sunday night where a wrong-way driver, 34-year-old Justin Preston of East Providence hit another vehicle head on.

Three adults were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and 8-year-old and 2-year-old were taken to Hasbro.

Preston faces DUI charges and operating on a suspended license.

Just a few hours later, an 82-year-old driver was killed in a three car crash on the same street.

Police say 26-year-old Megan White of Warwick hit a car entering Warwick Avenue from Betsey Williams Drive around 10 p.m.

The 82-year-old Cranston man was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

White faces charges including driving under the influence death resulting.

