Deloris Grant reacts to sister Viola Davis' win

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Viola Davis’ big sister Deloris Grant reveled in her little sister’s win Sunday night.

Deloris accompanied her sister to the Academy Awards and Facetimed with ABC6 News from a hallway inside the Dolby Theater before getting to congratulate her sister on her historic win.

Davis received a standing ovation from the LA crowd as she accepted her award for Best Supporting actress for her role in “Fences.”

After thanking the Academy for her award, Davis delivered an emotional Oscar speech, which had many in the audience tearing up as she spoke of her family, specifically her father who has passed away.

Her sister, Delores, was ecstatic with the win and thankful to see her sister’s work recognized on the world's largest stage.

“I am so excited for her, I cried during her acceptance speech and almost passed out. This is her year, this is her moment and I am so proud to see my sister make history,” said Delores.

The win makes Davis the first black woman to take home the acting triple crown. In other words, she has been able to win at least one competitive acting award at the Oscars, Emmys, and Tonys.

This was Davis’ third Oscar nomination and first win.

