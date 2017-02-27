Bomb threat made to Jewish Community Center in Providence

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Another round of bomb threats phoned in to Jewish community centers across the country Monday including one here in Providence.

The center on Elmgrove Avenue received the call a little before noon Monday.

Providence police officers evacuated the building and searched it with K9 units.

Rhode Island was one of 12 states hit with these calls.

“If anybody thinks that by calling in threats to either our facility or any other facility is going to deter or detract us from doing the business that we do on a daily basis, they’re sadly mistaken,” said Jefferey Savit.

Monday marked the 5th wave of bomb threats at these centers since the start of the new year.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017