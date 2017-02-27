Rhode Island could make attacking the pizza guy a felony

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Attacking the person who delivers your pizza could become a felony in Rhode Island under a proposed state law.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio, of North Providence, says he introduced the bill because of increasing assaults on delivery people in Providence.

A hearing is scheduled Tuesday. The legislation would make assaulting a delivery person a crime subject to up to three years in prison and $3,000 in fines, which are stiffer penalties than an assault charge.

Punishment would be more severe, five to 20 years in prison, if a weapon is used that seriously injures the delivery person.

The Providence City Council requested the legislation after more than a dozen robberies last year.

A delivery driver was stabbed and robbed at a Providence apartment complex in December.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017