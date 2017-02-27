Takata pleads guilty to fraud in air bag case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Takata pleads guilty to fraud in air bag case

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DETROIT, M.I. - Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and agreed to pay $1 billion for a scheme to conceal a deadly defect in millions of its air bag inflators.         

Takata admits to hiding problems that can cause inflators to explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. U.S. prosecutors still are seeking extradition of three former Takata executives from Japan to face criminal charges.     

Detroit federal Judge George Caram Steeh accepted a guilty plea to a fraud charge Monday.              

Takata has agreed to pay $850 million in restitution to automakers, $125 million for victims and families and a $25 million criminal fine.

Separately, the company faces dozens of consumer and state lawsuits that could run into millions of dollars.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.