Raimondo: Trump gave few details during White House meeting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Raimondo: Trump gave few details during White House meeting

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Gina Raimondo Gov. Gina Raimondo

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she heard a lot of rhetoric but little detail from President Donald Trump on his health care plans during a White House meeting.              

The Democratic governor was among dozens of governors who gathered with the Republican president Monday after a weekend meeting of the National Governors Association in Washington.              

Raimondo says she spent time talking with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and pressed him on the importance of making sure the tens of thousands of Rhode Island residents who are insured because of the Affordable Care Act stay insured.              

Trump and GOP leaders have pledged to repeal and replace the 2010 national health care law.              

Raimondo says she also met Trump for the first time, but their comments were brief and social.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.