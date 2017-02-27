Former RIC professor, students react to Viola Davis' Oscar win

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A retired Rhode Island College theater professor who taught Viola Davis is thrilled his former student won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

"It's almost indescribable the joy that we felt,” Bill Hutchinson told ABC6 News. "It's very gratifying."

Hutchinson says Davis was one of his star students. She graduated in 1988 and they have kept in touch ever since.

Their relationship has grown from teacher-student to close friends. Hutchinson even officiated Davis’ Rhode Island wedding.

"She holds a special place in our hearts," he said.

And it seems that feeling is mutual. Hutchinson told ABC6 News story after story, like when Davis invited him and his wife to her home in Los Angeles two years ago during a conversation about her then-new ABC show, “How to Get Away with Murder."

"She said, ‘Well if you have all these questions, why don't you come out, visit us, and I'll take you to the set so you can watch.’…The wonderful thing is that Viola has never forgotten Rhode Island: her roots, her friends."

Hutchinson has a message for Viola: "Congratulations Viola. Much more success lies ahead and we all love you."

Hutchinson plans on calling Davis soon to officially congratulate her, once she gets a breather from all the excitement. He's also confident a Best Actress Oscar is in her future.

Meanwhile, RIC theater students are thrilled about Davis' win. They say they look up to her and see her as an example of what's possible: that dreams can come true when you work hard and don't give up. "Whenever you feel that uncertainty or down or nervous, it's like 'Remember that Viola Davis went to Rhode Island College and it's just like, I can do that too," said sophomore musical theater student Michaela Pendola. "It's just given us young people that hope."

