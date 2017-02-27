Congressman Langevin leading effort to send a message to President Trump

Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin spearheaded an effort among House Democrats to send a message to the President by bringing someone to his first joint address that has thrived despite tackling discrimination.

"I want the President when he is looking up at the gallery when he is addressing the country and addressing congress to see the diversity of America. And, to be reminded in a respectful way that he really needs to work harder to try and be a uniter,” said Langevin.

Congressman Langevin will be accompanied by Dr. Ehsun Mirza, a Muslim American Immigrant.

He says the fight to make this point to President Trump is a personal one.

"As someone with a disability, I was particularly disappointed by the President's mocking a reporter with a disability,” said Langevin. "President Trump has done things and said things that have divided the country as opposed to bringing us together."

President Trump previewed his address during a meeting with the nation's Governors Monday morning. White House officials say the budget he will unveil will propose a 54 billion dollar increase in defense spending and make cuts to domestic programs and foreign aid.

"A message to the world, in these dangerous times of American strength, security and resolve,” said Trump.

Governor Raimondo was at the briefing. She had this to say upon her return to Rhode Island.

"I came away frankly just as anxious as I went there especially around the Affordable Care Act. But, at least hopeful that we are going to have a dialogue,” said Raimondo.

Congressman David Cicilline is bringing a disabilities advocate to the address. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is taking the President of the Board of Trustees at the Islamic School of Rhode Island and Senator Jack Reed is bringing the President of the American College of Physicians.

